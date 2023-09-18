3 biggest overreactions to Arizona Cardinals Week 2 loss to the New York Giants
The Arizona Cardinals lost the heartbreaker of heartbreakers earlier today against the New York Giants. But that doesn’t mean we need to overreact.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - The Cardinals whiffed on Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort
Optimists like me will remind everyone of an important detail here: Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort have only been in charge for two games! Two games with what is supposed to be the worst roster in football, so in retrospect, Gannon especially has done a fair job considering the team’s bleak outlook in foresight.
Sure, Gannon lost in a historic fashion this week, and it probably won’t be the Cardinals last meltdown in the early phases of this rebuild. This is what you call growing pains amidst a much-needed culture change and roster outlook. They are going to happen, and if Gannon and the Cards learn from them, then they are necessary growing pains.
Next week’s game doesn’t look like a fun outing for the Cards, but so far, the team has put together admirable performances despite the 0-2 record and heartbreaking losses. That said, it’s not necessarily bold to think the Redbirds will hold their own against the Dallas Cowboys next week given the fact they at least competed well in their first two contests.