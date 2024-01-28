PFF Mock Draft Simulator 5.0: Arizona Cardinals surprise fans by trading the fourth pick
The consensus is that the Arizona Cardinals will roll with offense with the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so let’s consider the contrary for a minute.
By Sion Fawkes
Pick 184: Frank Gore Jr., RB/Southern Mississippi
Frank Gore Jr. would be the fourth man in a brewing committee for the Cardinals, and factors in as nothing more than an insurance policy in this situation. He’s a smaller back who could take over for either Michael Carter or Emari Demercado should injuries strike the backfield.
Pick 188: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB/Maryland
Another developmental prospect with NFL bloodlines comes to Glendale to compete with Clayton Tune. The Cards should sign a better option for backup quarterback in free agency, leaving Tagovailoa to compete with Tune for the third string spot.
Pick 225: Jared Wiley, TE/TCU
Just like with the previous pick, Jared Wiley gets drafted to compete for a spot as a TE3, or even the TE2 spot if he proves he can keep up with Elijah Higgins. As with Tagovailoa and Gore, Wiley could be a prime practice squad candidate if he loses out.
Pick 227: Jordan Magee, LB/Temple
Jordan Magee was the final pick in this draft, and he’s yet another one the Arizona Cardinals can develop, but with his position, there is a chance he sticks around on special teams for Year 1. If not, then there is also plenty of room on the practice squad as far as 2024 goes.
