5 Intriguing players remain free-agent options for the Arizona Cardinals
CENTER - Ben Jones
If there's one glaring need for the Cards at the current time, a starting center would certainly qualify as a top priority. The Rodney Hudson era is over, so Ossenfort needs to find a replacement for the three-time Pro Bowler as soon as possible.
There's been speculation that the Cardinals could be interested in Ben Jones, a 33-year-old who was cut by the Tennessee Titans back on March 10th. It just so happens that the 6 foot 3, 308 pounder is fresh off of the first Pro Bowl appearance of his NFL career. Arizona could use Jones as a one or two-year starter at the spot, and have a youngster waiting in the wings who could eventually take over.
Coincidentally, Ossenfort served as the Director of player personnel for the Titans during the past three campaigns (2020-22). The Cards first-year GM should be well aware of what Jones can bring to the table. A possible agreement between the franchise and the talented offensive lineman could be just a phone call away.