Predicting the Arizona Cardinals depth chart for 2023 (mini-camp edition)
By Sion Fawkes
Tight End
Trey McBride, Zach Ertz, Noah Togiai
We don’t know if Zach Ertz will be ready for Week 1, and it’s likely he will, at most, see limited playing time in the preseason. Therefore, Trey McBride gets the starting nod while Noah Togiai slots in as the TE3.
Tackle
D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum, Josh Jones, Elijah Wilkinson
D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum are two returning starters while Josh Jones is more than a capable backup. Elijah Wilkinson will beat out the rest of the competition and win the final backup slot.
Guard
Paris Johnson Jr., Will Hernandez, Dennis Daley
Paris Johnson and Will Hernandez could make a strong combo at left and right guard, respectively. Dennis Daley, a newbie for the Ossenfort regime, will win the job as a swing backup. Josh Jones, listed as a tackle, could also backup at guard.
Center
Hjalte Froholdt, Jon Gaines II
Hjalte Froholdt will most likely open the season as the starting center. But Jon Gaines II could end up taking the job at some point in the season.