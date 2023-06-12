Fansided
Predicting the Arizona Cardinals depth chart for 2023 (mini-camp edition)

By Sion Fawkes

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during organized team activities at Dignity / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY
Jan 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) celebrates with / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tight End

Trey McBride, Zach Ertz, Noah Togiai

We don’t know if Zach Ertz will be ready for Week 1, and it’s likely he will, at most, see limited playing time in the preseason. Therefore, Trey McBride gets the starting nod while Noah Togiai slots in as the TE3.

Tackle

D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum, Josh Jones, Elijah Wilkinson

D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum are two returning starters while Josh Jones is more than a capable backup. Elijah Wilkinson will beat out the rest of the competition and win the final backup slot. 

Guard

Paris Johnson Jr., Will Hernandez, Dennis Daley

Paris Johnson and Will Hernandez could make a strong combo at left and right guard, respectively. Dennis Daley, a newbie for the Ossenfort regime, will win the job as a swing backup. Josh Jones, listed as a tackle, could also backup at guard. 

Center

Hjalte Froholdt, Jon Gaines II

Hjalte Froholdt will most likely open the season as the starting center. But Jon Gaines II could end up taking the job at some point in the season. 

