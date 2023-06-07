Ranking the Arizona Cardinals projected EDGE rushers for 2023
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have more than a few capable projected EDGE rushers for 2023. Here is how they currently rank.
If there is one position group you can expect the Arizona Cardinals to be deep in, it’s EDGE. There are four players who are shoo-ins to become part of what could be a dominant rotation in 2023, along with another two who could factor in as depth/role players.
Below, I have eight players ranked from worst to first, and where they figure to land once the Cards unveil their 53-man roster. So who makes the cut, and who doesn’t? Keep reading to discover more.
Ranking the Arizona Cardinals EDGE rushers
8 - Jesse Luketa
Picked in the seventh round in 2022, Jesse Luketa has the longest shot of making the Arizona Cardinals roster. Not only are there at least four talented players to make the roster in front of him, but he lacks size and the overall tools to find a spot in 2023. Special teams is the only way he will stick this season.
7 - Marvin Pierre
Listed as an outside linebacker and therefore a potential EDGE rusher in the 3-4 base (if the Cards stick with it more often) Marvin Pierre will likely kick inside to inside linebacker given his lack of size. Regardless of how you look at him, 2023 is likely a “redshirt” year for him on the practice squad if he manages to stay in the desert.
6 - Victor Dimukeje
If the Arizona Cardinals decide to keep six EDGE rushers in 2023, Victor Dimukeje should find himself sticking around. He started two games last season, but has most likely hit his ceiling as a mid-tier backup.
5 - Dennis Gardeck
Hope was fading fast for Dennis Gardeck, who has done little over the past two seasons after what looked like a breakout 2020 campaign. As it stands, however, Jonathan Gannon, Nick Rallis, and Company are giving him a chance to stick around.
4 - B.J. Ojulari
Arguably the most exciting name on the list, B.J. Ojulari is going to wind up with significant time at EDGE this season, likely toward the later stages if he stays healthy. Look for him to rise in these rankings unless those ahead of him also see sound progress.
3 - Cameron Thomas
Cameron Thomas is one of two second year players Arizona Cardinals fans will be excited about. Now that Vance Joseph is elsewhere, look for Thomas to get more than his fair share of snaps. And with one season of experience under his belt, expect a sizable leap in 2023.
2 - Myjai Sanders
Myjai Sanders is another name fans will be paying close attention to in 2023. His production occasionally outshined Thomas’, and now that he will get a higher snap count this season, look for Sanders to enjoy a substantial increase in production.
1 - Zaven Collins
And finally, we got the newcomer topping the list, Zaven Collins. Collins, still listed as a middle or inside linebacker, will likely see far more snaps at EDGE. Given his recent production and since there is no way Gannon and Rallis put him there if they didn’t feel he would perform better at the position, Collins more than deserves the top spot here.
At 260 lb, he more than has the size to put his hand in the grass in a 4-3 alignment, or to take on tackles in a 3-4 base. He also proved he can penetrate the backfield in 2022, with 11 tackles for loss and 2.0 quarterback sacks. So expect Collins to make a smooth transition in 2023.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)