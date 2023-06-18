Ranking each position group on the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals may not have the most talented roster in 2023, but it hasn’t come without its respective strengths.
The Arizona Cardinals have some remarkable special teams, including a pair of returning veterans in Matt Prater and Aaron Brewer. While they may also have a new punter, general manager Monti Ossenfort solidified the unit when he added and retained a plethora of players fit to play on the kicking and punting teams, respectively.
He also retained special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, which further makes the Cards special teams among the NFL’s most talented and experienced. But what about the position groups on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball?
How do they stack up against one another? Keep reading to find out.
Ranking each position group on the Arizona Cardinals
10 - Defensive Line
The Arizona Cardinals are going to have a bad defensive line unless someone from the unit steps up. Leki Fotu has been with the Redbirds for three seasons now while newcomers like L.J. Collier and Carlos Watkins have a chance to step up and prove they can be capable pieces in the trenches. There are a lot of opportunities here, but someone MUST take advantage.
9 - Cornerback
While Marco Wilson is a viable starter, there are a lot of question marks elsewhere. Can Isaiah Simmons step up (assuming he’s working with corners and not safeties) and be a solid contributor? When will Garrett Williams return, and when will Kei’Trel Clark get up to scratch? If all the above respond favorably, corner can become a stronger position.
8 - Running Back
James Conner is great, but there is little to get excited about behind him. If the Arizona Cardinals sign a viable back before training camp, then running back will no longer be one of the weaker position groups on this team. The only alternative is that someone like Keaontay Ingram or Emari Demercado step up and impress us.
7 - Quarterback
Even if Kyler Murray were healthy, I’m still putting the Cardinals quarterbacks at number seven based on his performance and overall lack of maturity in 2022. Like at defensive line, however, if Murray returns and steps up or if Clayton Tune comes in to show he can be an effective starter, then the quarterback unit could move up in these rankings.