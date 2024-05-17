Ranking the 5 most important games of Cardinals' 2024 schedule
By Brandon Ray
Week 1: @ Buffalo Bills
They say that the most important game is the next one and the Cardinals’ next regular season game takes place against the Buffalo Bills on the road. Arizona gets a massive schedule break by facing Buffalo early on. First of all, they get one of their cross country trips out of the way early on. Then they avoid the harsh weather that Buffalo gets in November and December. Even though it looks like the Bills took a step back this past offseason, they still have Josh Allen under center and a defense that Sean McDermott always has near the top of the league.
Seeing Josh Allen vs. Kyler Murray to kick off the season, there is no better start to it. The Bills are a great first test to see what the Cardinals are and who they can be. Not to mention, this game will show Cardinals fans what Arizona needs to correct moving forward. This is going to be a fun matchup in Western New York.