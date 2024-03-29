Ranking the Arizona Cardinals' last ten first-round draft picks
We take a look back at the Arizona Cardinals' last ten first-round picks.
By Brandon Ray
#4: LB Zaven Collins, 2021
As of right now, Zaven Collins is still a member of the Cardinals’ roster which is something that has not happened with the previous draft picks mentioned earlier. Collins had two years under Kliff Kingsbury before going in Gannon’s defensive scheme. Collins’ most productive year up to this point was his second year with the Cardinals with 100 total tackles, two sacks, and six pass deflections. Adjusting to Gannon’s defensive scheme last year showed that Collins has promise to bring to this Arizona defense. Ossenfort spoke about Collins’ adjustment to the defense and he commented on how there is an expectation to take the next step in his game.
The Cardinals will have to make a decision on Collins’ fifth-year option by May and if they do decide to pick it up, Collins will make over $13 million on the deal.
#3: OL Paris Johnson Jr., 2023
Last year’s first round draft choice by the Cardinals fell to number six for the Cardinals to get him. After Ossenfort traded the third overall pick last year to the Texans and went back to the 12th pick, Arizona would trade back up to #6 and select Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. This was the start of the rebuild in Arizona under Ossenfort and Gannon. Johnson showed flashes of high potential in his first year with the Cardinals last season.
With Ossenfort going out and signing Jonah Williams from the Cincinnati Bengals, the coaching staff will now have to decide if Johnson will stay at right tackle, or if he will be shifted to the left tackle spot.