3 routes the Arizona Cardinals can take with Kyler Murray after 2023
The Arizona Cardinals have five more games before they ultimately make a decision on their potential franchise quarterback, Kyler Murray.
By Sion Fawkes
While Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was terrible in last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, his contract may be too enticing, meaning the team will likely keep him around another season. Therefore, general manager Monti Ossenfort and Company may wish to use the 2024 offseason and draft to build around Murray and see what he can do with a better team.
Or, they may not want him to stick around regardless of how well or poorly he fares, and would only be too happy to send him to another organization. This will still cost the Cardinals in dead cap space, but they will still wrangle sound compensation from whoever they end up trading with.
Cutting Murray is also an option, but it should be a last resort for the team to take if they a) No longer want to keep Murray around, or b) Are unable to find a serious trading partner.
3 routes the Arizona Cardinals may take with Kyler Murray
1 - Give him another season under center
Ideally, Kyler Murray’s awful performance on Sunday is the worst we will see him in his eight-game sample, and he plays well enough to warrant at least another season under center. This will allow the Arizona Cardinals to draft a receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr. and to acquire yet another offensive lineman to pair with Paris Johnson.
The Cardinals could also go the vice-versa route (I know, Harrison is a generational talent, but still…) and draft a tackle early while going after a receiver like Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Emeka Egbuka, or Xavier Worthy. These aren’t generational talents like Harrison, but guys like Nabers, Odunze, and Worthy are highly productive and they will be successful receivers for at least a decade.
If Murray doesn’t fare well with the supporting cast, then cut or trade him, and consider taking a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders or Quinn Ewers should they decide to stay in school next year, Jalen Milroe, or Ty Thompson. This also wouldn’t cost the Cardinals a ransom in dead cap, which is another plus.