10 scenarios that could make or break the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
Even if the Arizona Cardinals aren’t supposed to enjoy a successful 2023 season, but the following 10 scenarios will decide that.
By Sion Fawkes
Make - Cardinals consistently win time-of-possession battle
This ‘Make Scenario’ is a byproduct of whether Conner and Ingram stay healthy, along with the Cardinals offensive line. By steadily gaining between 3.5 and 4.0 yards per play, on average, the Cards will control the time-of-possession battle, and this could keep games close.
This is especially true against some of the NFL’s top teams like their division rival, the San Francisco 49ers. Arizona also has to play what could be a tough AFC North, and you know what kind of rugged identity that division has. The better they control the clock, the better their chances of winning.
Break - Defensive line plays as previously advertised
Despite a strong showing in the preseason, the Arizona Cardinals defensive line still looks bad on paper. It was great to see them show some life when the games didn’t count, but the first real test comes this Sunday against Washington.
If they can just put up solid but unspectacular performances, they will be alright. But if they look like a bunch of backups and role players that they have been in the past, then even the worst opposing offenses will make the entire 11-man unit suffer thanks to the line’s struggles.