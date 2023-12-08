4 second-level free agents the Arizona Cardinals can target in 2024
There are plenty of moderately-priced free agents hitting the market next spring who can help the Arizona Cardinals get better in 2024.
By Jim Koch
A.J. Epenesa - Defensive End
It's no secret that the Cardinals desperately need people who can scare the living daylights out of the opposition's quarterbacks. Through 13 games, veteran Dennis Gardeck is leading the squad with five sacks. Ossenfort has several glaring needs to address, and edge-rusher is right up there near the top of the GM's to-do list.
A.J. Epenesa, a pass-rushing specialist who's now in his fourth campaign with the Bills, has turned in a fine performance this season for the team. While on the field for just 44% of Buffalo's defensive snaps, the 25-year-old has been credited with 6.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits for the defense. By the end of the current schedule, Epenesa has a solid shot at recording double-digit sacks for the first time in his NFL career.
Cards defensive coordinator Nick Rallis could benefit highly from an addition like Epenesa. Making a possible acquisition even more appealing is the fact that the former second-round pick could probably be obtained at a reasonable price. Gardeck has been better than expected in 2023, but a pass-rusher such as Epenesa would certainly be considered an upgrade.