Top 3 position groups for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
By Sion Fawkes
While the Arizona Cardinals do not possess a roster capable of making the playoffs in 2023, they have a few solid position groups.
I hesitate to call the Arizona Cardinals a bad football team, because there are three major position groups that could evolve into becoming among the best in the NFL this season. And while they probably won't be enough to catapult "Big Red" into returning to the playoffs, they will nonetheless help make the team far more watchable than many are anticipating.
So which three groups should you be excited for heading into the 2023 season? Keep reading for a brief rundown.
Arizona Cardinals top three position groups for 2023
1 - Offensive Line
Depth was a key issue for the Arizona Cardinals offensive line in the past. But unless a major injury bug strikes the Redbirds, that won't be a problem in 2023. The Cardinals projected offensive line could be as follows:
- Tackle: D.J. Humphries
- Guard: Paris Johnson Jr.
- Center: Hjalte Froholdt
- Guard: Will Hernandez
- Tackle: Kelvin Beachum
Even scarier? The Cards also have the likes of Josh Jones, Elijah Wilkinson, John Gaines II, Lecitus Smith, and Dennis Daley serving as primary backups. While it's true not all the names listed are spectacular, they're still in far better shape than they were over the past few seasons.
2 - Wide Receiver
The Arizona Cardinals wide receiving unit will be stacked if DeAndre Hopkins stays with the franchise and right now, there is no reason to believe he's going anywhere. They also have Marquise Brown as the WR2, and the former Baltimore Raven showed us last year he can handle the spotlight as a WR1 if Hopkins is not available.
The Redbirds also have sound and intriguing depth at the position, including Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, and Rondale Moore. Overall, don't be surprised if you see Arizona spreading the defense out with the influx of talent they have at the position.
3 - Linebacker
Finally, the Arizona Cardinals have a sound number of linebackers capable of producing at a high level even if Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins played more defensive back and edge, respectively. Kyzir White, Krys Barnes, and Owen Pappoe could make for an underrated yet effective trio, and that doesn't count the depth at the position involving a pair of special teams aces in Josh Woods and Zeke Turner.
In fact, if they didn't think the linebacking unit would be so effective, you can assume that head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis wouldn't consider placing Simmons at defensive back, or Collins on the edge. That should tell you what this group is capable of.