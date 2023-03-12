Updated! How much cap space do the Arizona Cardinals have heading into free agency 2023?
After making several cap-saving moves, the Arizona Cardinals have more cap space than almost any other team in the NFL.
I’ve been calling the Arizona Cardinals a rebuilding team for quite some time. Literally, since they started their annual second-half collapse under Kliff Kingsbury, which in 2022, was more like a full season collapse.
One reason it’s tough to call the Redbirds a rebuilding franchise stems from the fact they have a potential franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray if he matures and bounces back from last season’s debacle, and a decent core of young players on defense who can build chemistry and grow as a unit.
So when it comes to having ample cap space PLUS a solid young core, can we really call it a rebuild, or have the Cardinals already set more than just the foundation? Probably the latter, and they have enough cap space to turn this ship around in 2023.
Arizona Cardinals can sign more than a few marquee players this season
So where do the Cardinals stand in cap space? Per SpoTrac, on the eve of when Arizona and the league’s other 31 teams can start negotiating with unrestricted free agents, the Cardinals have $36,997,631 in available cap space.
They rank fifth in the NFL in that category, behind only the Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, and Chicago Bears. It should go without saying that you will see many familiar faces in the NFL venture down into the desert and continue their career in a cardinal and white uniform.
It’s going to be an exciting free agency period for the Redbirds as they seek to put 2022 and the entire ill-fated Keim/Kingsbury Era behind them. As I’ve said many times over the past few weeks, a new dawn has arrived in the desert, and a phoenix is about to rise from the ashes.
(Salary cap information provided by SpoTrac)