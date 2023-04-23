Where do the new Arizona Cardinals uniforms rank in the NFL hierarchy?
Tier 4 - These work, but they could be better…
20 - Detroit Lions
Detroit’s uniforms aren’t bad. They just aren’t good. How do you improve them? Honestly, their 1950s throwbacks would work. Bare minimalist? Yes. But Detroit could pull this look off and don one of the best uniform sets in football.
19 - Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings have done everything right with a modernized version of their classics. Just one problem - The Viking flag inspired numbering font is annoying. Go back to block numbering, and drop the fads, please.
18 - Miami Dolphins
At least they phased out most of the navy blue a few years back. Now ditch the current sets and bring back the throwbacks for good! If the Dolphins brought them back on a permanent basis, they would have a top 10 set at the absolute least.
17 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
In 2020, the Buccaneers finally brought back the championship colors, and they won the Super Bowl in them that same season. But these uniforms PALE in comparison to the Creamsicles, one of my favorite uniform sets ever. Bring them back, and like the Dolphins, you have a top ten look.
16 - Houston Texans
So much criticism is geared toward the Texans design, and I don’t understand it. The look, which has seen just minor changes since the team took the field in 2002, works, and it’s clearly stood the test of time. Dear Texans, ignore the criticism and keep it unless you ever get special permission to bring back the Oilers.