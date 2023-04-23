Fansided
Raising Zona
Home/Cardinals News

Where do the new Arizona Cardinals uniforms rank in the NFL hierarchy?

Sion Fawkes
Arizona Cardinals v Atlanta Falcons
Arizona Cardinals v Atlanta Falcons / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 6
Next
Jared Goff
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions / Mike Mulholland/GettyImages

Tier 4 - These work, but they could be better…

20 - Detroit Lions

Detroit’s uniforms aren’t bad. They just aren’t good. How do you improve them? Honestly, their 1950s throwbacks would work. Bare minimalist? Yes. But Detroit could pull this look off and don one of the best uniform sets in football. 

19 - Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have done everything right with a modernized version of their classics. Just one problem - The Viking flag inspired numbering font is annoying. Go back to block numbering, and drop the fads, please. 

18 - Miami Dolphins

At least they phased out most of the navy blue a few years back. Now ditch the current sets and bring back the throwbacks for good! If the Dolphins brought them back on a permanent basis, they would have a top 10 set at the absolute least. 

17 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In 2020, the Buccaneers finally brought back the championship colors, and they won the Super Bowl in them that same season. But these uniforms PALE in comparison to the Creamsicles, one of my favorite uniform sets ever. Bring them back, and like the Dolphins, you have a top ten look. 

16 - Houston Texans

So much criticism is geared toward the Texans design, and I don’t understand it. The look, which has seen just minor changes since the team took the field in 2002, works, and it’s clearly stood the test of time. Dear Texans, ignore the criticism and keep it unless you ever get special permission to bring back the Oilers. 

facebooktwitterreddit