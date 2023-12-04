3 winners and 2 losers in Arizona Cardinals Week 13 victory over Pittsburgh
The Arizona Cardinals had plenty of winners in Week 13, but three of them (and two losers) jumped out.
By Sion Fawkes
Winner - Kyler Murray
No one needed a better bounce back performance this week than quarterback Kyler Murray, who couldn’t move the ball in Week 12 until the Los Angeles Rams defense eased up. It also didn’t help that Murray is playing behind a bad line, which we covered in the previous slide.
But to his credit, he made plays with his arm and legs, most notably with his new emerging favorite target Trey McBride. Murray’s numbers weren’t excellent, as he only completed 13 of his 23 passing attempts for 145 yards, and a touchdown, but for playing in such slick conditions for a good portion of the contest, they were good enough.
This is also the kind of game Murray can build on, and he can continue to show the maturity and leadership he developed that started this past offseason. A few more serviceable performances like this one, and he’s the undisputed starter heading into 2024.