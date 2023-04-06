Bottom 5 worst seasons in Arizona Cardinals history
3 - 2018: Could’ve Had Lamar…
Long before I started blogging, there was one incoming quarterback I wouldn’t have taken under any circumstances. That was the injury-prone Josh Rosen, who never really won much in college. He also sported a 60.9 career completion percentage, and never threw over 26 touchdown passes…at UCLA, that is.
Oh, and the kid couldn’t scramble, posting a 4.92 in the 40-yard dash. Nevertheless, in what may’ve been Steve Keim’s biggest draft blunder ever, he traded up with a team formerly known as the Oakland Raiders, and drafted Rosen.
Uh, yeah, that didn’t work out so well. Anyway, fans were treated to the Rosen-Bradford show, at least until the Arizona Cardinals cut ties with Sam Bradford, watching their Redbirds stumble to an abysmal 3-13 finish.
And to think they could’ve stood pat and drafted Lamar Jackson…hey, Lamar is injury-prone and his deep throw accuracy is sketchy, but at least he’d have probably made the team watchable.
Plus, he also would’ve signed that contract extension last season, and would be a Cardinal for the foreseeable future. Oh, the what-if’s…