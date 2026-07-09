Seth Walder Backs Cardinals' Most Underrated Move Of Offseason

The Cardinals needed everything to go right in the offseason in order for them to have even the slightest chance of competing in 2026. There were moves that made the team much better, but there were also areas where general manager Monti Ossenfort didn’t quite do enough to build a solid squad.

For starters, the offense looks amazing, skill-position-wise. Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, and Marvin Harrison Jr. are all returning, making this group of pass catchers look unstoppable, coupled with the fact that Jacoby Brissett isn’t afraid to make the high-risk, high-reward throws.

The running back unit got much better as well, with James Conner returning, the signing of Tyler Allgeier, and the drafting of Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick, putting together a three-headed monster in the backfield.

The offensive line even got better as well, as the Cardinals brought in former Philadelphia Eagles’ and Pittsburgh Steelers’ guard Isaac Seumalo on a three-year deal. A move that bolsters the trenches for the running game.

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A move that could very easily get swept under the rug, considering all the other transactions made by Ossenfort and company, not many people acknowledged the fact that this could have been the best signing for the team over the offseason.

However, Seth Walder of ESPN, who has criticised the Cardinals over different moves, believes that this one may be their best one.

Having a well-structured offensive line can take a mid-level offense to a completely different level. Pairing Seumalo with Paris Johnson Jr. could do just that, and fans should look forward to seeing that duo on the field come September.