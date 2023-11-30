What jerseys are the Arizona Cardinals wearing in Week 13 at Pittsburgh?
The Arizona Cardinals met the Pittsburgh Steelers several times since 2005 when the Redbirds debuted those ill-fated shoulder and side-paneled uniforms.
By Sion Fawkes
Super Bowl XLIII was one of the best season finales of all time, even if the result didn’t end in the Arizona Cardinals favor. But still, for a team that many thought had no business being in the big game that season, the Redbirds shocked the world.
However, the game would have looked far better to the eyes had the Cards still donned those classic pre-2005 threads instead of the gimmicky look that long overstayed its welcome. Thankfully, “Big Red” ditched those uniforms this past offseason in favor of a cleaner, sleeker look, even if they would grade even higher by pairing the red jerseys with the white pants.
But that’s not relevant in today’s post because the Cards won’t be wearing red this weekend. Instead, the icy whites that have been a hit across the Red Sea will return while the Steelers wear their own modern-classic that has been around since 1997.
Arizona Cardinals Week 13 matchup will be pleasing to uniform enthusiasts
As has occurred at several points this season, you have two teams wearing traditional looks but with modernized upgrades, and following three weeks of mediocre to outright abysmal uniformed matchups, the Cards and Steelers will both look good on Sunday from an aesthetic standpoint.
This matchup rivals that of the Cardinals Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, their Week 6 tilt against the Rams, their Week 4 game against the San Francisco 49ers, and their Week 3 win vs. the Dallas Cowboys. An honorable mention even goes out to their Week 2 heartbreaker vs. the New York Giants, since that particular matchup also could have fit any era in the modern game.
The Arizona Cardinals may not have won often this season, but at least they’re winning as far as uniforms are concerned for the most part. Sure, there have been some less-than-desirable matchups, like last week’s Battle of the Alternates, or when the Cards faced a Houston Texans team that wore a Color Rush look that belongs in the 2010s.
Hopefully as more NFL teams shift to modern-classic designs, we will see more aesthetically-pleasing matchups that the Cardinals-Steelers game will bring on Sunday.
Source: Gridiron-Uniforms