Last-minute bold prediction for the Arizona Cardinals Week 6 matchup against the Rams
The Arizona Cardinals have a chance to snag another W today as they go head-to-head against the Los Angeles Rams later this afternoon.
By Sion Fawkes
There are always times to get bold, and last night, I shared a trio of bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals upcoming game this afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams. But there is also room for one more, which is an extension of Bold Predictions #2 and #3 in the above link.
In Bold Prediction #2, I wrote that the Cardinals would see their running backs fill in efficiently enough for James Conner. And in the third position, I talked about Matt Prater converting three extra points, but I never specified who would score those touchdowns to give the longtime kicker a chance to convert three tries.
A certain Arizona Cardinals player will tally three scores today
Before his tough outing last week vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Joshua Dobbs wasn’t just playing like a high-end backup quarterback; he was playing like someone worthy of being a full-time NFL starter. I’m not saying that he will be one, as he’s shown us time and again throughout his career that he’s, at best, a high-end backup.
However, Dobbs will be looking to come on strong today following his forgettable game in Week 5, so he’s tossing a pair of touchdown passes and running for another. Sure, Emari Demercado and Keaontay Ingram will be major factors in helping Dobbs out, and the defense (if my bold predictions ring true) will give him some short fields despite their recent struggles.
But Dobbs will be there to take full advantage of the situation, redeeming himself for another week and showing us why he’s still the perfect stopgap until Kyler Murray is ready to go. Dobbs won’t put up big numbers in this game, but he will look good nonetheless thanks to an ability to capitalize on short fields for this game.
Yep, it’s a fourth bold prediction in a series of projections this week that are pushing reality. BUT the Cards have shown us time and again this year, even if their 1-4 record doesn’t quite show it, that they can, at times, exceed some wild expectations.