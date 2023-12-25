4 players on offense who the Arizona Cardinals could jettison in 2024
There are several members of the Arizona Cardinals scoring attack who may not be back with the organization next season.
By Jim Koch
D.J. Humphries - Left Tackle
In spite of his underwhelming play at times in 2023, left tackle D.J. Humphries may have earned the right to be back with the Cardinals next year. Ossenfort drafted Paris Johnson Jr. to eventually take over for the 29-year-old, but that doesn't have to be right away. Humphries could continue in his current role for the next two seasons until his contract ultimately runs out in 2026.
Actually, it's the deal that Humphries agreed to back in August of '22 that could lead to a breakup with the Cards. The former first-round choice is scheduled to count an astounding $22.9 million against the club's salary cap in each of his final two campaigns with Arizona. Humphries has played at a respectable clip in '23, but the front office could eventually decide that the money coming the blocker's way could be better spent elsewhere.
There are several first-rate offensive tackles who'll be available when next April's draft rolls around. Youngsters who could pair with Johnson and act as bookends for the Cardinals blocking unit for the next decade or so. The 29-year-old Humphries, with his hefty price tag, would obviously be the odd man out in that scenario.