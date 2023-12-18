Ranking the Arizona Cardinals team needs by position for the 2024 offseason
The Arizona Cardinals have more than a fair share of team needs for 2024, something that has been evident through the first 15 weeks of 2023.
By Sion Fawkes
8 - Quarterback
Kyler Murray will return as we can’t give him a fully-fledged grade overall until he has a better offense around him, even if he will get weekly grades until January. The Cardinals may roll with a different backup if they don’t believe Clayton Tune is it, and he has done little since his lone start.
7 - Running back
James Conner has another year left on his contract, but the injury-prone back will be 29 and the Arizona Cardinals may want to move on. However, Emari Demercado and Michael Carter are so far passing their respective auditions, and a few more games like they played yesterday will at least guarantee them a look. The Cardinals may draft a running back in the mid-to-late rounds, but nothing sooner unless they are exceptionally high on someone.
6 - Inside linebacker
Kyzir White will fully recover from his torn biceps injury, but given how poorly the Cardinals have stopped the run, they may look to add help here via free agency. Another mid-tier player raring to make a leap similar to what we saw from White could be a high priority on general manager Monti Ossenfort’s list of positions to address.
5 - Cornerback
Some may list this as a greater need, but with a pair of young corners in Garrett Williams and Kei’Trel Clark, the Cardinals may instead opt to address EDGE rusher first, then swing around and select a corner in the 2024 draft. There is also a chance the Cards will look for a stopgap or two in free agency if they plan to prioritize other positions in April.