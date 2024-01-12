There is no way the Arizona Cardinals should trade up for Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr. is now officially entering the 2024 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean the Arizona Cardinals should make a desperation move.
By Sion Fawkes
Marvin Harrison Jr. could wind up going first to the Chicago Bears should they keep quarterback Justin Fields, and I even wrote a piece last week stating my stance that it would probably be the case. But, there is always a chance the Arizona Cardinals could make a deal to trade up for the rights to draft Marvin Harrison Jr., even if doing so would be ill-advised.
While the Redbirds undoubtedly need a legitimate No. 1 receiver, the 2024 NFL Draft fortunately isn’t limited to just Marvin Harrison Jr. Further, the Cardinals have too many holes to fill, and trying to fill them all via free agency and trade a ransom for the rights to select Harrison isn’t something general manager Monti Ossenfort should consider.
Steve Keim may have tried that, and such reckless transactions are one of many reasons he’s no longer with the franchise. Or, perhaps he would just trade his top pick for a fringe WR1 talent like he did in 2022 when he acquired Marquise Brown.
Arizona Cardinals should not trade a ransom to select Marvin Harrison Jr.
If Harrison falls to the Cardinals at fourth overall, and it’s still a possibility until history says otherwise, then great, take him and move on to the next pick if Ossenfort and Company feel the franchise will be better off making such a move. But there is no need to panic and let Chicago control the situation, which is something too many teams have fallen victim to over the years and it can be costly to organizations in need of draft capital to continually fill a weak roster.
Overall, while trading up to draft Marvin Harrison Jr. will entice a contingent of fans, both part and not part of the Red Sea, it would be reckless from a general manager who has proven himself capable of preventing temptation to misguide him. Monti Ossenfort should know the team’s current draft capital is a luxury for 2024, and using it to the fullest will give them the best opportunity for success.
If Harrison was a missing piece, then the Arizona Cardinals would be smart to trade up, or even if he was the only No.1-caliber receiver in the draft, but the fact is, he isn’t. So, Mr. Ossenfort, save those draft picks and refrain from trading a ransom for one of several ultra-talented receivers in the draft class.