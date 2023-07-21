3 burning questions for the Arizona Cardinals at receiver in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals no longer have DeAndre Hopkins, so there are a few giant question marks surrounding the receiving corp in 2023.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver corps got younger this offseason when they parted ways with DeAndre Hopkins and they will comprise a trio of fast, shifty, and sure handed talents in Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, and Greg Dortch. Michael Wilson was a third round pick and he will add an element of size to the group, along with free agent pickup Zach Pascal.
However, since Hopkins is no longer with the unit, it leaves far more questions than answers for the Redbirds. So what are the most burning questions regarding the Cardinals receivers? Keep reading.
Burning questions for the Arizona Cardinals receivers
1 - Who has the leg up on the WR2 job going into camp?
At this point, Rondale Moore, Michael Wilson, and Greg Dortch are the front runners to win the WR2 job, with Moore coming into camp with the advantage. Drafted in the second round in 2021, injuries have kept Moore from reaching his full potential, but he constantly gives the Cardinals solid returns when healthy.
Earlier in the month, I wrote that Moore could potentially threaten triple-digits in receptions in 2023 if he stays healthy thanks to his speed and incredible route running. If he finds a way to gain yards after the catch in camp and in the preseason, then Moore will be the guy.
However, just because I have Moore listed as having the “leg up” going into camp, I still stand by what I’ve said for Week 1, in which I have Wilson taking the job. But Moore will land the gig if he accomplishes what I have written above.
2 - Will Greg Dortch finally receive the playing time he deserves?
Although I have Moore slated as having the “leg up” to win the WR2 job going into camp, I’ve also argued that Greg Dortch should have gotten more playing time than he did in 2022. Dortch stayed healthy all year long and while substituting for the injured Moore, he was more than productive.
With general manager Monti Ossenfort bringing Dortch back on a prove-it deal, it shows that the Arizona Cardinals see some value in him. The only question is: Would they prioritize the larger Michael Wilson over the smaller, shiftier Dortch? Not if Wilson impresses throughout camp and the preseason.
Wilson was one of Ossenfort’s draft picks and he provides a larger alternative to Brown, Moore, and Dortch. Therefore, Dortch could be the WR4 on the depth chart by the end of camp, but he will nonetheless see ample playing time in each game this season.
3 - Can Marquise Brown become an undisputed WR1 in the NFL?
If Marquise Brown were a few inches taller, this wouldn’t even be a question. If he was just two inches taller, it’s probably not a question. But Brown recorded 91 receptions in his final season with the Baltimore Ravens before he snagged 67 in just 12 games (10 starts) in 2022.
He also logged 43 catches and 485 yards in the six matchups when he needed to be the WR1 when DeAndre Hopkins served his six-game suspension. Judging from that sample size, it’s safe to speculate that Brown can become a legitimate, undisputed WR1 in the NFL.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)